Quek's title as Barr slips
A three-shot swing on the 15th hole saw Quincy Quek edge out two-day leader Scott Barr by one stroke to win the SPGA Golf Series Challenge at the Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.
Leading by a shot then, Barr suffered a "lost ball" and settled for a seven on the par-five hole while Quek birdied for a two-shot lead.
Although Quek had a bogey on the last hole for a two-under 69 in a 205 total, it was enough for the title and the $3,450 first prize.
FINAL SCORES:
- 205: Quincy Quek 70-66-69.
- 206: Scott Barr 67-67-72.
- 207: Johnson Poh 70-70-6, Mardan Mamat 71-67-69.
- 208: Jesse Yap 70-70-68.
- 213: Marc Ong 71-74-68.
Seniors:
- 212: M. Murugiah 70-72-70.
- 217: Dino Kwek 71-73-73.
- 219: Stuart Holmes 74-71-74,
- 220: Bill Fung 73-74-73.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now