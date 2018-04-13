Quek's title as Barr slips

A three-shot swing on the 15th hole saw Quincy Quek edge out two-day leader Scott Barr by one stroke to win the SPGA Golf Series Challenge at the Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.

Leading by a shot then, Barr suffered a "lost ball" and settled for a seven on the par-five hole while Quek birdied for a two-shot lead.

Although Quek had a bogey on the last hole for a two-under 69 in a 205 total, it was enough for the title and the $3,450 first prize.

FINAL SCORES:

205: Quincy Quek 70-66-69.

206: Scott Barr 67-67-72.

207: Johnson Poh 70-70-6, Mardan Mamat 71-67-69.

208: Jesse Yap 70-70-68.

213: Marc Ong 71-74-68.

Seniors: