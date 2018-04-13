Golf

Quek's title as Barr slips

Quek&#039;s title as Barr slips
Sponsor Tan Teck Kee (left) presents the winner's trophy to Quincy Quek. PHOTO: SPGA
Godfrey Robert
Apr 13, 2018 06:00 am

A three-shot swing on the 15th hole saw Quincy Quek edge out two-day leader Scott Barr by one stroke to win the SPGA Golf Series Challenge at the Warren Golf and Country Club yesterday.

Leading by a shot then, Barr suffered a "lost ball" and settled for a seven on the par-five hole while Quek birdied for a two-shot lead.

Although Quek had a bogey on the last hole for a two-under 69 in a 205 total, it was enough for the title and the $3,450 first prize.

FINAL SCORES:

  • 205: Quincy Quek 70-66-69.
  • 206: Scott Barr 67-67-72.
  • 207: Johnson Poh 70-70-6, Mardan Mamat 71-67-69.
  • 208: Jesse Yap 70-70-68.
  • 213: Marc Ong 71-74-68.

Seniors:

  • 212: M. Murugiah 70-72-70.
  • 217: Dino Kwek 71-73-73.
  • 219: Stuart Holmes 74-71-74,
  • 220: Bill Fung 73-74-73.
Golf

Barr stays in the lead

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Golf

Godfrey Robert

Read articles by Godfrey Robert