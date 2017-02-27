A question of sacrifice and support

It is a Catch-22 situation for the local teaching golf professionals.

Play, and you lose teaching fees for three days. Stay out, and you are seen to be not supporting your own event.

So as the three-day $30,000 Palm Springs-SPGA Golf Series tees off today at Batam's Palm Springs Resort, sacrifice is the keyword as 62 golfers have thrown their names into the pot.

With Singapore's top pro Mardan Mamat and Singapore-based Myanmar ace Zaw Moe committed to play in the Philippines this week, the field is relatively open for the coveted title.

Quincy Quek, Koh Dengshan, Mitchell Slorach, Johnson Poh and Choo Tze Huang will be the players to watch.

Amelia Yong, the only woman pro in the field, will also draw attention.

The senior title again looks like a toss-up between M. Murugiah and Poh Eng Wah, the two pros who sourced a series of sponsors for the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association's second event for the year.