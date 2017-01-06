Quincy shows his class

Local Order of Merit leader Quincy Quek gave himself a big boost yesterday, ahead of the SMBC Singapore Open.

With less than two weeks to the Sentosa event, Quek showed his prowess to win the $30,000 SPGA Champions Golf Challenge at Bintan Lagoon (Jack Nicklaus) course yesterday.

And he did it in style, stringing three sub-par rounds of three-under 69, 67 and 68 for a 12-under 204 total to claim the winner's prize of $3,750.

Quek finished three strokes ahead of Johnson Poh, who shot the day's best round of 66 yesterday.

FINAL SCORES

204: Quincy Quek 69-67-68

207: Johnson Poh 70-71-66

209: Zaw Moe 73-64-72, Mardan Mamat 69-73-67

210: Liu Yanwei 70-72-68

211: Jonathan Woo 70-74-67

212: Mitchell Slorach 70-72-70

213: Koh Dengshan 68-72-73

215: Marc Kawasoe 75-72-68

Seniors

214: Poh Eng Wah 70-67-77

220: Dino Kwek 75-72-73

222: M Murugiah 76-73-73.