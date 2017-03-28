Golf

Rahm blames loss on distraction at last hole

Mercedes vow to bounce back at China Grand Prix
A distracted Jon Rahm hit the ball fat and it stopped barely halfway to the last hole. PHOTO: AFP
Mar 28, 2017 06:00 am

Jon Rahm blamed a loud noise, reported as a slamming portable toilet door, for a poor chip shot at the final hole that cost him a chance of forcing extra holes in his final against Dustin Johnson at the WGC-Dell Match Play yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Rahm was just starting his backswing for the 80-foot shot at Austin Country Club in Texas when a sudden noise reverberated across the green.

The 22-year-old Spaniard continued with his swing, but hit the ball fat and he reacted in disgust when it stopped barely halfway to the hole.

"That's absolutely why I missed it," Rahm told Golf Channel, referring to the noise, which NBC television said was a portable toilet door banging. "I lost focus with my head, chunked it and left it short. That's absolutely what happened."

Rahm never expected to hit his chip to tap-in distance, because he had to negotiate a ridge and a downhill slope, but he expected to get it much closer than 30 feet.

Rahm missed his long birdie putt, halving the hole with Johnson, who escaped with a 1-up victory in the World Golf Championships event to become the first player to win all four WGC events.

Spieth looking forward to shedding Austin hoodoo
Golf

Spieth looking forward to shedding Austin hoodoo

World No. 1 Johnson won the WGC HSBC Champions in 2013, the WGC Cadillac Championship in 2015, the WGC Bridgestone Invitational last year and the WGC Mexico Championship earlier this month.

"I've got a lot of confidence now - confidence in my game and confidence in myself," Johnson said. - WIRE SERVICES

golf