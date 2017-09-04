Rahm leads by two, Spieth and Rose in the hunt

Jon Rahm fired a five-under 66 at the TPC Boston course to take a two-shot lead at the Dell Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time) as world No. 2 Jordan Spieth and England's Justin Rose charged up the leaderboard.

US PGA Tour newcomer Rahm, who is ranked fifth in the world, shot an opening round 67 for nine-under 133 total at the halfway stage of the second event of the 2017 PGA Tour play-offs.

Canada's Adam Hadwin (65), Englishman Paul Casey (65) and Americans Kyle Stanley (68) and Kevin Streelman (65) are tied for second at seven under.