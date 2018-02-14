Record $258,900 raised in Drive for ARC event

A total of 120 golfers took part in the fundraising golf tournament which saw a lunch-time performance (above) by the children from Arc Children's Centre just before tee- off.

A record $258,900 was raised for Arc Children's Centre at the annual charity golf fundraiser, Drive for ARC organised by Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa and Sentosa Golf Club.

The resort has raised a total of $1 million in its seven-year partnership with the centre. Arc Children's Centre is a day centre for children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The event held at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course earlier this month was graced by guests of honour Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Mrs Goh Chok Tong, a patron of the centre.

A total of 120 golfers took part in the fundraising golf tournament which saw a lunch-time performance by the children from Arc Children's Centre just before tee- off.