Rose cruises to eight-stroke win in Indonesian Masters
English golfer Justin Rose fired a brilliant round of 10-under 62 to win the US$750,000 (S$1 million) Indonesian Masters yesterday.
The world No. 6 finished 29-under for the tournament, eight shots clear of Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai, who carded a 65.
He is followed by Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent, Japan's Yusaku Miyazato and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, all with identical 69s.
Rose's winning margin is the largest on this year's Asian Tour at the Royal Jakarta Golf Club. - REUTERS
