Rose cruises to eight-stroke win in Indonesian Masters

English golfer Justin Rose fired a brilliant round of 10-under 62 to win the US$750,000 (S$1 million) Indonesian Masters yesterday.

The world No. 6 finished 29-under for the tournament, eight shots clear of Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai, who carded a 65.

He is followed by Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent, Japan's Yusaku Miyazato and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, all with identical 69s.