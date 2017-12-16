Rose retains clubhouse lead at Indonesian Masters
England's Justin Rose retained the clubhouse lead after a curtailed second round at yesterday's storm-hit Indonesian Masters, with Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat second on the leaderboard.
Rose was on an aggregate score of 14-under through 16 holes on day two at the par-72 Royale Jakarta Golf Club, before play was abandoned due to fading light.
Kiradech fired an eight-birdie 64, including five birdies in a row, to lie second with a two-day total of 12-under 132. - AFP
