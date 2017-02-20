Rumford wins inaugural World Super 6 event

Australia's Brett Rumford captured his sixth European Tour title with a victory over Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai in the final of the inaugural World Super 6 Perth yesterday.

Rumford, who dominated the field by five shots after 54 holes of strokeplay, won four match-play rounds of the new European Tour format to claim victory.

The 39-year-old's 2&1 victory over Thai teenager Khongwatmai in the final at Lake Karrinyup earns Rumford an exemption on the European Tour until the end of the 2018 season.

It was his first win since the 2013 Volvo China Open.

Rumford said: "I've done a lot of reflection these past few months after missing my (European) Tour card last year.

"I had a tough year and didn't see my family that much, only four weeks in six months. It was a gruelling six months, but I'm back and I couldn't be happier."

Khongwatmai, 17, missed the chance to become the second-youngest winner in European Tour history.