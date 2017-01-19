Scott eyes fourth Singapore Open title at favourite Serapong

World No. 7 Adam Scott (above) is the favourite for the SMBC Singapore Open.

He's had his name engraved on the Singapore Open trophy three times - in 2005, 2006 and 2010 - more than anyone else since the tournament's inception in 1961.

Golfer Adam Scott clearly has what he calls a "strong connection" to this national open - he even uses the same locker every time he's back - and the affable Australian is eyeing a fourth victory to kick-start the new season and launch his bid to get back to the top of the world rankings.

Before today's tee-off at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course, the 36-year-old world No. 7 said at yesterday's SMBC Singapore Open press conference: "I've been playing a lot of good golf last year, and I feel there's a great platform for me to jump off and get right into this year.

"I'm very excited about getting into this year, and it's a great way for me to start it here.

"It's a tournament I very much enjoy, a great golf course.

"I've just managed to play well here. I stand on the tee and my ball ends up on the fairways more often than not.

"There's no real pressure to win for a fourth time, but I do want to do well in tournaments to get back to No. 1. I know if I push myself, I can.

"Time is ticking and I feel like I want to win some more Majors.

"They don't come easy, so I've really got to take advantage of some of this good golf I've been playing and, hopefully, achieve what I want.

MUCH BETTER GOLFER

"I think I'm a much better golfer now than I was 12 years ago.

"I feel a lot more comfortable and understand my game so much better. I just have to figure out how to apply all that on a more regular basis, to the best of my ability."

Scott will begin his quest to win the US$1 million (S$1.42m) event in Group 30 at 12.30pm today, alongside defending champion Song Young Han of South Korea and Japan Tour No. 1 Yuta Ikeda.

In his seven outings here - three wins, three other top-fives and one failed cut - Scott has an accumulated score of 51-under, a stunning statistic given the challenging course and unpredictable weather.

Perhaps his most gruelling finish came in his successful title defence in 2006, when he made birdie on the 18th to edge Ernie Els in a three-hole play-off on a Monday.

Despite not having won this event in five previous attempts here, 47-year-old South African great Els still has fond memories of the Singapore Open.

He finished second in 2006 and 2008.

Els said: "I've always had a great time here. I love the city, I love the course and, this year, it's in unbelievable condition.

"It's amazing how far they've come. The course has changed tremendously for the better since the first time I came here in 2005 or 2006.

"It's really a world-class golf course and event. But it's also a tricky golf course, it's sneakily long (6,765 metres), especially at my age.

"It's not the easiest place to make birdies sometimes, because the greens are so huge and they've got great speed this week, so it's going to be quite difficult to get the ball closer to the hole.

"You've really got to be thinking this week."