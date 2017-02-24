Scott reveals plans for Major assault

From training and scheduling to coaches and caddie, Australia's Adam Scott has changed his golf routine in order to enhance his chances of winning more Major titles.

The world No. 7 defends his Honda Classic title starting this morning (Singapore time) at PGA National, the launch pad for a run to the US Masters in April at Augusta National, where he captured his only Major crown in 2013.

"Major events are important to me," Scott said.

"It's a good time to take stock. I really want to win more Majors before my time runs out."

To that end, Scott has split with long-time swing coach Brad Malone, his brother-in-law, and tweaked the shared caddie relationship between David Clark and semi-retired Steve Williams, the former Tiger Woods caddie from New Zealand who will now be Scott's bagman at tune-up events as well as the Majors.

MAN WITH A PLAN

"I learnt last year it's tricky for the caddie to know how I'm playing if they haven't seen me play for eight weeks," the 36-year-old said.

"That's critical going into a Major, so Steve will caddy the week before the Majors so that he's fresh with that information.

"I feel really good about where everything is this year.

"I feel I know what the outcome is going to be more so than the last couple of years."

Scott outlined a plan of attack for the Majors in 2011 that paid off with a Masters Green Jacket and saw him finish in the top 10 in 11 of 19 Majors through the 2015 British Open.

But Scott was an also-ran at the Majors last year, sharing 42nd at the Masters, 43rd at the British Open and 18th at the US Open and PGA Championship.

"It was time. I saw the trends," Scott said.

"Preparing the way I was had kind of expired and I had to reevaluate and refresh the whole system.