Sean maintains winning run
Sean Lee made it a double by winning the Schools Nationals Boys' C Division golf title earlier this week.
Sean, 13, of Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), who won the SGA Development Junior Programme crown last month, beat Austin Tan of Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) by 10 shots, with a two-day score of 150 (77-73).
He then partnered Yap Zhe Rong to the runners-up title on 157, four shots behind winners Daryl Tan and Austin Tan of ACS (Barker Road).
OTHER RESULTS (ALL WINNERS):
- Boys' A Div: Desmond Kim 151 (74-77), Boys' B Div: Andre Chong 141 (70-71), Girls' A Div: Callista Chen 149 (72-77), Girls' B Div: Vanessa Khoo 152 (77-75), Girls' C Div: Suanne Loh 151 (75-76).