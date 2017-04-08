Golf

Sean maintains winning run

Sean maintains winning run
Singapore Golf Association president Ross Tan (above, right) with Schools Nationals Boys' C Division champion Sean Lee. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LAWRENCE ANG
Apr 08, 2017 06:00 am

Sean Lee made it a double by winning the Schools Nationals Boys' C Division golf title earlier this week.

Sean, 13, of Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), who won the SGA Development Junior Programme crown last month, beat Austin Tan of Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) by 10 shots, with a two-day score of 150 (77-73).

He then partnered Yap Zhe Rong to the runners-up title on 157, four shots behind winners Daryl Tan and Austin Tan of ACS (Barker Road).

OTHER RESULTS  (ALL WINNERS):

  • Boys' A Div: Desmond Kim 151 (74-77), Boys' B Div: Andre Chong 141 (70-71), Girls' A Div: Callista Chen 149 (72-77), Girls' B Div: Vanessa Khoo 152 (77-75), Girls' C Div: Suanne Loh 151 (75-76).
North Vista on track to defend B boys&#039; basketball title
School Sports

North Vista outclass Woodgrove to keep title defense alive

School Sportsgolfsports