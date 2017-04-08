Sean maintains winning run

Singapore Golf Association president Ross Tan (above, right) with Schools Nationals Boys' C Division champion Sean Lee.

Sean Lee made it a double by winning the Schools Nationals Boys' C Division golf title earlier this week.

Sean, 13, of Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), who won the SGA Development Junior Programme crown last month, beat Austin Tan of Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) by 10 shots, with a two-day score of 150 (77-73).

He then partnered Yap Zhe Rong to the runners-up title on 157, four shots behind winners Daryl Tan and Austin Tan of ACS (Barker Road).

OTHER RESULTS (ALL WINNERS):