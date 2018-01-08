Sentosa Golf Club supports national golfers

Sentosa Golf Club has been magnanimous in allowing Singapore's six golfers competing in next week's SMBC Singapore Open to practise on the Serapong course from last Wednesday.

In a note to the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association, the club's senior assistant director (golf operations) Nicole Thew said: "We are more than happy to be able to support our local players... (they) will be able to practise at the Serapong course from Jan 3...

"Serapong will be closed on Jan 8 and 9 for maintenance."

The six players with automatic places for the Jan 18-21 event are Mardan Mamat, Quincy Quek, Choo Tze Huang, Johnson Poh, Koh Dengshan and Mitchell Slorach.

The club has also been helping golfers at the junior and amateur levels.

Leading players for the US$1 million (S$1.3m) event are US Masters champion Sergio Garcia, US PGA Tour winner Pat Perez, former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Ryo Ishikawa. - GODFREY ROBERT