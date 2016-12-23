Sentosa Golf Club voted the best by Asian Tour players

Sentosa Golf Club, host venue of the SMBC Singapore Open, has been voted the Best Golf Course in 2016 by players on the Asian Tour.

It is a timely award as the club's Serapong Course will again host the tournament next month from Jan 19 to 22.

This will mark the ninth occasion that Sentosa Golf Club has hosted the country's national Open and it will feature Adam Scott, South African star Ernie Els and Spaniard Sergio Garcia, who will make his debut in the tournament.

Said Andrew Johnston, general manager and director of agronomy at Sentosa Golf Club. "We are looking forward to January and bringing the SMBC Singapore Open to life just after the new year begins."

TICKETING DETAILS

Suites@18th VIP hospitality pass

Jan 19 & 20: $500; Jan 21 & 22: $750; Season: $2,000

General course pass

Adult - Jan 19 & 20: $20; Jan 21 & 22: $30; Season: $60

Child - Jan 19 & 20: $5; Jan 21 & 22: $10; Season: $20

Note: Only applicable to children aged 5-12. All proceeds from the sale of general course passes (child) will be donated to ARC Children's Centre.

Senior citizens/students/NSF: 25 per cent discount off general course passes (adult)

Note: Only applicable to adults aged 55 years and above. Standard ticket charges apply if concession holders fail to produce a valid ID upon submission. Group discount: 10 per cent discount off general course passes (adult) with a minimum group booking of 10 passes.