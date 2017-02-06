Sergio Garcia seals dominant Dubai victory

Sergio Garcia led from start to finish to win the $2.5 million (S$3.5m) Dubai Desert Classic yesterday by three shots from Open champion Henrik Stenson. Garcia, who became the seventh Spaniard to win the oldest professional tournament in the Middle East, played a bogey-free round of three-under-par 69 to finish on 19-under-par 269. The Swede Stenson finished second on 16-under-par 272. Denmark’s Lasse Jensen shot the lowest round of the final day, a sevenunder- par 65, to climb to tied third place with England’s Tyrrell Hatton (67).

Mourinho: No more poaching

The days of Manchester United weakening their Premier League rivals by poaching their best players are a thing of the past, manager Jose Mourinho has said.

United have not brought in a player from a top-four rival since signing Juan Mata from Chelsea in January 2014.

"Do you think I can go to Tottenham and buy two players to kill Tottenham? I can't," Mourinho told British media. "I cannot go to Arsenal and buy their two best players, or go to Chelsea and bring two of the players that I love. That time is over."

- REUTERS

LeBron sets NBA record

Cleveland's LeBron James scored 32 points to become the youngest player to score 28,000 points as the Cavaliers downed New York Knicks 111-104 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He took his career points tally to 28,020 - eighth on the NBA all-time list. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

Atlanta 113 Orlando 86, Indiana 105 Detroit 84, Washington 105 New Orleans 91, Miami 125 Philadelphia 102, Minnesota 99 Memphis 107, Phoenix 112 Milwaukee 137, San Antonio 121 Denver 97, Utah 105 Charlotte 98, Sacramento 109 Golden State 106 (OT)

Serbia seal Davis Cup last-8 spot

Serbia reached the Davis Cup quarter-finals yesterday morning (Singapore time) after taking an unassailable 3-0 lead over Russia, keeping alive a dream last-eight clash between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic could face Nadal in the last eight in April should five-time champions Spain see off Croatia in Osijek.

Nadal was sitting out the trip to Croatia after reaching the Australian Open final recently but would be certain to return to face a Djokovic-inspired Serbia.