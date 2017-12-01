Sergio Garcia upstaged by lesser-known Aussie duo

A pair of lesser-known Australians stole the limelight from headline act Sergio Garcia in the first round of the Australian PGA on Queensland's Gold Coast yesterday.

Jordan Zunic and Adam Bland both shot six-under-par 66s on the par-72 Royal Pines Resort on a day marred by heavy rain that caused a number of delays.

The pair finished one shot clear of reigning US Masters champion Garcia and recent BMW Championship winner Marc Leishman.

Veteran Australian Peter Senior and his fellow Queenslanders Daniel Nisbet and Michael Wright also finished five under the card.

Garcia, who teed off at the early time of 6.10am, had five birdies and no bogeys in his round of 67. His round was interrupted by heavy rain sweeping across south-east Queensland.

The 37-year-old Spaniard said he was pleased with his score on a course he had not seen before Wednesday's practice round.