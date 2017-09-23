SGA'S BOTTOM-UP APPROACH IS KEY

If results of the recent Lion City Cup, Santi Cup and Kartini Cup are anything to go by, there is some work to be done for women's amateur golf and the junior ranks for both boys and girls.

While our men's Putra Cup team did well to play second fiddle only to the Thais at the Gading Raya Golf course in Indonesia, the performances of the other three teams left much to be desired.

In the Santi Cup, Callista Chen was the best Singapore finisher of three women at eighth out of 15 golfers.

And in the junior events, Andre Chong was the highest Singaporean at sixth in the Lion City Cup while Hayley Loh and Inez Ng took joint-10th slot in the Kartini Cup.

There is nothing to crow about from these displays and the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) recognises this fact. That is why the SGA had started its push to boost junior golf with a camp and training sessions for the selected squads.

In this aspect, the SGA has been thankful to clubs such as Sentosa, Singapore Island Country Club, Tanah Merah, Sembawang, Keppel and Raffles, who have been gracious in lending their courses for the national cause of uplifting Singapore golf.

The junior camp was well attended, and the biggest plus is that parents showed up in full force to help out and encourage their children.

Of course, finance and sponsorship are key elements in the push to encourage juniors - the future of any sport - to take up the sport and raise standards.

And the hardworking key SGA officials are working overtime to boost their budget, the most important date being the fund-raising dinner scheduled for Oct 6 at the Raffles Country Club.