Golf

SICC raises $1m for charity

SICC raises $1m for charity
President Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee (centre) with performers from Ain Society. PHOTO: SICC
May 02, 2018 06:00 am

The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) brought out sunshine smiles from 22 beneficiaries yesterday. At the 47th SICC May Day Charity event, the club raised almost $1 million in line with its "Giving from the Heart" banner.

The tournament was suspended because of lightning stoppages but the dinner, attended by President Halimah Yacob as guest-of- honour, was a treat with a performance by children from the Ain Society that tugged at the heartstrings of the 250 diners at the Grand Ballroom.

Ain Society, a beneficiary, provides cancer patients with financial aid, counselling and workshops. - GODFREY ROBERT

Golf

Nepalese teen gets golf lesson from Woods

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Golf