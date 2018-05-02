SICC raises $1m for charity

The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) brought out sunshine smiles from 22 beneficiaries yesterday. At the 47th SICC May Day Charity event, the club raised almost $1 million in line with its "Giving from the Heart" banner.

The tournament was suspended because of lightning stoppages but the dinner, attended by President Halimah Yacob as guest-of- honour, was a treat with a performance by children from the Ain Society that tugged at the heartstrings of the 250 diners at the Grand Ballroom.

Ain Society, a beneficiary, provides cancer patients with financial aid, counselling and workshops. - GODFREY ROBERT