Simpson wins Players despite Woods’ charge

Webb Simpson heard the roars echoing across TPC Sawgrass as Tiger Woods made a charge.

But, in the end, he had a large enough cushion to clinch a comfortable four-stroke victory at golf's Players Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 2012 US Open champion was never seriously challenged after starting the day with a seven-shot lead, though Woods briefly got within four strokes after six birdies in the first 12 holes.

Simpson carded a 73 to finish at 18-under 270 for his fifth victory on the US PGA Tour and first since late 2013.

Woods shot a 69 after a double-bogey at the island-green 17th and ended joint-11th on 11 under.