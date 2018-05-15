Simpson wins Players despite Woods’ charge
Webb Simpson heard the roars echoing across TPC Sawgrass as Tiger Woods made a charge.
But, in the end, he had a large enough cushion to clinch a comfortable four-stroke victory at golf's Players Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 2012 US Open champion was never seriously challenged after starting the day with a seven-shot lead, though Woods briefly got within four strokes after six birdies in the first 12 holes.
Simpson carded a 73 to finish at 18-under 270 for his fifth victory on the US PGA Tour and first since late 2013.
Woods shot a 69 after a double-bogey at the island-green 17th and ended joint-11th on 11 under.
South African Charl Schwartzel (67) and Americans Xander Schauffele (67) and Jimmy Walker (67) tied for second on 14 under. - REUTERS
