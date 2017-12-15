Singapore golfer Choo joint-fifth after day one of Indonesian Masters

Singapore's Choo Tze Huang shot a bogey-free six-under 66 to lie joint-fifth in the US$750,000 (S$1.01 million) Indonesian Masters in Jakarta yesterday.

Choo, who fired six birdies, is four shots behind leader Justin Rose of England, who leads Thailand's Gunn Charoenkul by two strokes.

Choo's teammates, Mardan Mamat and Mitchell Slorach, shot 70s to lie joint-36th in the 150-player field.

Said Choo: "I have been playing well for the past couple of months leading up to this... I really enjoyed myself out there today." - GODFREY ROBERT