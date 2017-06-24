SINGHA PHUKET OPEN (LAGUNA GOLF PHUKET)

Laguna Golf Phuket, one of three championship golf courses by Laguna Golf, has hosted its first professional tournament from May 25 to 28 since its rebuild in 2015.

The All Thailand Golf Tour 2017's Singha Phuket Open 2017 was organised by Sports Management Group, with Singha Corporation as founding sponsor.

The competition saw 300 men and women golfers vie for a more than 2-million-baht prize fund.

Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol, 23, won the men's division while Laguna Golf Phuket member Kittiphong Phaichuncharoensu, 16, won the amateur champion and was invited to play in the Queens Cup on the Asian Tour.