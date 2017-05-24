Slorach leads Zaw Moe by two shots

Fresh from his sound performance at the Thailand Open last week, Mitchell Slorach continued his good work by taking the second day's lead in Batam yesterday.

In the Palm Springs-SPGA Golf Series, Slorach, the only Singaporean to make the cut in the Asian Tour event in Bangkok last week, shot a six-under 66 to take a two-shot lead over Zaw Moe.

LEADERBOARD

134 Mitchell Slorach 68-66

136: Zaw Moe 68-68

139: Koh Dengshan 69-70.

140: Mardan Mamat 65-75.

Seniors: