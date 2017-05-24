Golf

Slorach leads Zaw Moe by two shots

May 24, 2017 06:00 am

Fresh from his sound performance at the Thailand Open last week, Mitchell Slorach continued his good work by taking the second day's lead in Batam yesterday.

In the Palm Springs-SPGA Golf Series, Slorach, the only Singaporean to make the cut in the Asian Tour event in Bangkok last week, shot a six-under 66 to take a two-shot lead over Zaw Moe.

LEADERBOARD

  • 134 Mitchell Slorach 68-66
  • 136: Zaw Moe 68-68
  • 139: Koh Dengshan 69-70.
  • 140: Mardan Mamat 65-75.

Seniors:

  • 144: M. Murugiah 70-74
  • 149: Poh Eng Wah 77-72
  • 150: Dino Kwek 77-73.