Sponsor Bryan Yeo (left) hands over the winner's cheque to Mitchell Slorach (right).

Mitchell Slorach won the $30,000 Palm Springs-SPGA Golf Series event in Batam yesterday as the third day's play was rained off.

Slorach finished on a 10-under 134 (68-66) total, two shots ahead of Zaw Moe (68-68).

Third was Koh Dengshan (69-70).

- GODFREY ROBERT

OTHER RESULTS

Seniors:

144: M. Murugiah 70-74

149: Poh Eng Wah 77-72

150: Dino Kwek 77-73.

Amateurs: