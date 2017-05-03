Smith and Blixt clinch Zurich Classic

Australia's Cameron Smith sank a short birdie putt at the fourth extra hole to clinch victory with Swedish partner Jonas Blixt at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Smith's first US PGA Tour win at the age of 23 saw him become the third-youngest Australian winner on the Tour since 1970 when comprehensive records began.

The victory means Smith has joined an elite group from his homeland, with only Major champions Jason Day and Adam Scott winning at a younger age in recent times.

Smith and Blixt were bogey-free throughout.