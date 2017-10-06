South Korea's Bae back on PGA Tour

South Korea's Bae Sang Moon has returned to the US PGA Tour after a two-year absence due to military service, as the new season begins in California.

Less than 100 hours after the old season wrapped up with the Presidents Cup in New Jersey, the 2017-18 campaign started this morning (Singapore time) with the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort, north of San Francisco.

It will be the first of 49 official money events on the schedule.

Bae, 31, has not played on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea. The two-time PGA Tour winner then enlisted as a rifleman in the South Korean army.