SPGA to give junior golf a boost

Quincy Quek (above, right) receives the winner's trophy and cheque from Totts Golf director and CEO Eugene Oei.

The Singapore Professional Golfers Association (SPGA) will help develop junior golf in Singapore by including promising youngsters in its professional competitions.

Encouraged by Totts Golf director and CEO Eugene Oei's programmes to raise the standard of junior golf and schedule of enrichment programmes, the SPGA feels that it has a duty to boost junior golf by also encouraging its professionals to conduct practical sessions with the juniors.

Said SPGA president M. Murugiah yesterday at the presentation ceremony of the SPGA-Totts Golf Invitation tournament at the Sembawang Country Club: "For Singapore to do well on the international scene, we need a pool of good players.

"And unless we catch them young and train them well, we'll be left behind.

"We will work with the Singapore Golf Association on this."

The final round of yesterday's event was cancelled after four holes, as heavy rain disrupted play. The final positions were decided on the second day's total.

Quincy Quek bagged the winner's cheque of $2,700 in the professional category with a 13-under 131 (66-65) total, and Murugiah claimed the seniors' title on 141.