SPH GOLF CLUB MARCHES ON TO SEMBAWANG FENIX XCELL CONTINUES WITH ASIAN TOUR FALDO SERIES FINAL AT LAGUNA LANG CO

Furthering its partnership with the Asian Tour, Thailand-based and Scottish inspired apparel company Fenix XCell has launched its new 'Asian Tour Collection', soon to be available online through its e-commerce platform, the Asian Tour's website and at various Tour events and outlets.

Featuring Fenix's customised range of apparel for officials and staff members from the region's premier Tour, this will be a unique collection for fans to enjoy playing golf in the high quality technical fabrics that is currently worn by brand ambassadors Scott Hend and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Michael Moir, Founder and Managing Director of Fenix XCELL, said: "While we are looking at developing our brand in the USA, Europe and Middle East, our primary focus is still in Asia, and this association is an obvious fit to allow us the exposure into all the Asian golf markets through the Asian Tour's platform."

Additionally, Fenix XCell has launched its Spring/Summer 2017 Collection, featuring several new designs and vastly improved wearability from the new, classic looking FX Banner, and the returning FX Highlander and FX Stirling shirts. Other new designs include FX Sandy, FX Aberdour, FX Mirren, FX Nedd, FX Baird and FX Lyall, all of which honour the brand's Scottish roots by name.

The collars have been designed to provide greater comfort and the shirt itself is neatly double-seamed to give a professional look. The shirts are also made with 100% micro polyester material and are produced using modern, innovative technology, resulting in the ultimate combination of comfort, style and performance.

The Fenix XCell Spring/Summer 2017 Collection also includes a variety of trousers, shorts, light jackets, bags, belts, and a large selection of hats. Sizes are available in XS to XXXL for both men and women.

In line with its strategy to support competitive golf in Asia, Fenix is also a sponsor of SPH Golf's medal events.

For the first time in 10 years, the Faldo Series Asia Final has moved out of Mission Hills Golf Club in China. Participants at this highly competitive junior tournament competed at Laguna Lang Co, a highly acclaimed golf course by Faldo Design.

"I have truly looked forward to bringing the Faldo Asia Series Grand Final to Vietnam and Laguna Lang Co, a course which I visit often and I am most proud of designing," said six-time Major champion Sir Nick Faldo.

Recognised as the only global amateur series for boys and girls, the Faldo Series was established in 1996, expanding to Asia in 2006 and has seen past winners such as Rory McIlroy, Yani Tseng and others succeed professionally.

At the conclusion of this March 15-17 event, Thailand's Napat Paramacharoenroj stood out with a grandstand finish to claim a notable victory in the 11th Faldo Series Asia Grand Final.

Under the gaze of six-time Major champion Sir Nick, Napat, nicknamed Toy, drained a 35-foot birdie putt on the final green for a closing three-under 68 and a 54-hole total of eight-under 205 to secure his slot at the Faldo Series Europe Grand Final, as well as an exemption at an Asian Tour event.

"This is certainly one of the highlights of my golfing career," said the 15-year-old.

Faldo was certainly impressed, and said: "To make a birdie to win under such intense pressure at the final hole was commendable. He is a worthy champion."

In the Girls' Division, Chinese Taipei's Hung Jo-hua carded a 72 to win the Girls' Under-21 category and finish as the leading overall female on 213 to join Toy at the European Grand Final.

Donovan Lee Zhi Peng finished as Singapore's leading contender in a tie for 34th with an overall score of 12-over 225. He was followed by Desmond Kim Young Jee (+17) and Erika Layson (+26). Both Lee and Layson played in the Under-16 category while Kim contended among the Under-18s.

l Laguna Golf Lang Co is a premier partner of the SPH Golf Card (www.sphgolf.com). Members receive a complimentary round upon sign-up plus preferred rates to play throughout the year.

The first SPH Golf Club medal at Horizon Hills Golf Club saw a turnout of 68 golfers in a morning where both sunshine and rain combine with a well mown set of greens running at 10.5 on the stimp to confound golfers.

The next medal has now been confirmed at Sembawang Country Club on April 19.

In a new partnership with Sembawang, SPH Golf Club members can now book directly with the club and enjoy a special rate of $82 for weekday and $112 (both before GST) for limited weekend golfing.

This is the best rate available for non-members of the golf club and a privilege that SPH Golf Club members can now have immediate access to.

Registration for the April medal has begun and interested applicants can email SPHGolfCard@sphpacom.com or call 63198610 during office hours for more details.

WINNERS OF THE MARCH MEDAL

Men's:

l Division A (0-10) Loh Wai Meng

l Division B (10.1-18.0) Paulus Liauw

l Division C (18.1-24.0) Baskaran KR

Women's:

l Division B (16.1-26.0) Jacqueline Wu

l Division C (26.1-36.0) Nina Koh