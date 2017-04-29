SPH GOLF MEMBER DOES WELL

During the March 21 to 23 Singapore Ladies Amateur Open at Laguna National Golf Club, the region's best golfers, including SPH Golf Card member Risa Leong, competed for top honours in three divisions - Open Division, Mid-Amateur Division 1 and Mid-Amateur Division 2, as well as gross, net and team events.

"I'm not a member at any club currently, so I signed up for the SPH Golf Card because it offered great value and let me take part in this competition," said Leong.

Finishing in 10th position among 63 other competitors in her division, Leong is looking forward to her next opportunity to compete, as well as continue enjoying the game.