Spieth apologises for 'boring golf'

Jordan Spieth focused on "boring golf" and shrugged off an unexpected birdie drought in the final round as he clinched his ninth US PGA Tour title with a four-shot victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A commanding six strokes ahead overnight, the world No. 6 carded a two-under 70 for a 19-under 268 total on the Monterey Peninsula.

"Boring golf," said the 23-year-old after becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win nine times on the PGA Tour before the age of 24.

"I apologise but that was kind of the game plan. That's what was needed today and fortunately that's what we did to close it out.

Kelly Kraft, the 2011 US amateur champion, fired a 67 for second place.