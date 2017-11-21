Spieth gets $1.4m appearance fee
World No. 2 Jordan Spieth will be well rewarded for his trip Down Under this week, regardless of whether he retains his Australian Open title.
The American's appearance fee for playing for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian course in Sydney from Thursday will be in the region of US$1 million (S$1.4 million), sources told Reuters.
But Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt said the fee is worth it, as Spieth has made the tournament easier to market. - REUTERS
