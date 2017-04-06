Spieth seeks redemption for 'Amen Corner' collapse last year

It may have been only a practice round, but Jordan Spieth proved on his return to the site of his US Masters collapse that he has moved on from the disastrous sequence that cost him a win last year.

Spieth, who was leading the Masters until his debacle at the par-three 12th, hit his tee shot to about a foot from the pin on the same hole yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"I really could have used that one about 12 months ago," an amused Spieth turned and said to the crowd at "Amen Corner", prompting laughter, before going on to tap in for a birdie.

Those two shots, the first time he has played the hole in front of a crowd since last year, could prove just the tonic for the former world No. 1 as he chases a second Masters title.

Spieth took a five-shot lead into the back nine last year in his bid to become the first player to lead from start to finish at Augusta National in successive years.

The Texan reached the 12th tee with a one-stroke lead and walked off the green after a quadruple-bogey left him three shots behind new leader and eventual winner Danny Willett.

While Spieth has moved on from the most memorable moment of last year's Masters, he admits it is one he will not forget.

"It will surely be there and it has been," said Spieth. "It is one of many tournaments I've lost given a certain performance on a hole or a stretch of holes. It happens in this game.

"But I'm excited about the opportunity ahead, which is now. I can go back and really tear this golf course up."

World No. 6 Spieth has one win and two runner-up finishes in his three Masters appearances. He enters the year's first Major with a win and four top-10 finishes this season.

The 23-year-old said he was not worried about last week's missed cut in Houston hindering his chances at Augusta National.

"Game feels good. I feel very comfortable out there," he said.