Spieth's 65 gives him a six-shot lead

Jordan Spieth putted superbly on Pebble Beach's greens to surge six strokes clear, after the third round of the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Joint leader with world No. 1 Jason Day and Derek Fathauer when the fog-delayed second round was completed earlier in the day, Spieth fired a superb seven-under 65 on the Pebble Beach Golf Links, one of three venues being used for the event.

World No. 6 Spieth needed no more than one putt on 13 of his 18 holes as he posted a 17-under 198 total to tighten his grip on the tournament.