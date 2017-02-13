Spieth's 65 gives him a six-shot lead
Jordan Spieth putted superbly on Pebble Beach's greens to surge six strokes clear, after the third round of the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Joint leader with world No. 1 Jason Day and Derek Fathauer when the fog-delayed second round was completed earlier in the day, Spieth fired a superb seven-under 65 on the Pebble Beach Golf Links, one of three venues being used for the event.
World No. 6 Spieth needed no more than one putt on 13 of his 18 holes as he posted a 17-under 198 total to tighten his grip on the tournament.
Brandt Snedeker carded a 67 on the same layout to finish the day alone in second at 11 under, while Day dropped five shots in his first six holes at Pebble Beach on the way to a 73 to end the day at seven under. - REUTERS