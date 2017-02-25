SPIRITS HIGH DESPITE THE RAIN

Heavy rain did not dampen the spirits of 81 golfing juniors who attended the Singapore Golf Association's (SGA) First Junior Golf Challenge at Raffles Country Club last Monday.

The juniors managed only three holes at the Lake Course, but as they rested at the clubhouse they were engaged in deep conversation and exchange of notes, all related to golf.

Daryl Low, 12, a Primary 6 pupil of Compassvale Primary School with a handicap index of 6.7, was among those engaged in small talk with his colleagues as his businessman dad, Hans, ensured safety and security as a volunteer because of the huge turnout.

Orchid Country Club member Low said: "This series of camps by the new SGA committee is a great idea. Previously my son, being below 12 years, could only play in a few events like the monthly medals.

"Now there is a whole avenue open for him. He is now looking forward to playing in the second event on March 6."

SGA junior development committee chairman Lyn Sen said: "We were excited by the overwhelming response to the first event. It's a pity that it was rained out."