Starry affair in HSBC Women's World Championship

All five reigning Major champions have confirmed their participation in this year's HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club from March 1-4.

South Koreans Ryu So Yeon (ANA Inspiration), Park Sung Hyun (US Women's Open) and Kim In Kyung (Women's British Open), American Danielle Kang (Women's PGA Championship) and Swede Anna Nordqvist (Evian Championship) will be among the stars vying for the US$1.5 million (S$1.98m) purse.