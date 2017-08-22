Stenson wins sixth US PGA title
Henrik Stenson shot a sizzling final-round six-under 64 to win the Wyndham Championship by a stroke yesterday morning (Singapore time) and claim his sixth US PGA Tour title, the most by a Swede.
Stenson missed only nine greens in 72 holes at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
It was Stenson's first win in 13 months since his British Open triumph at Royal Troon, where he also set a scoring record. American Ollie Schniederjans also shot a 64 to finish second on 21 under. - REUTERS