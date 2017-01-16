Storm fends off McIlroy to end title drought Golfer Woo gets slot for Singapore Open

Graeme Storm of England ended a 10-year European Tour title drought by defeating world No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in a play-off at the South African Open yesterday.

Storm, whose only other triumph came in the 2007 French Open, won with a par four at the third extra hole after McIlroy bogeyed by missing a seven-foot putt.

Three strokes ahead going into the final round, Storm carded a final-round 71 while McIlroy, second overnight, fired a 68 at Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg.

They finished on 270, one stroke ahead of another Englishman, Jordan Smith, who closed with a 68.

It was an amazing turnaround for the 38-year-old Storm as he narrowly avoided losing his right to play on the European Tour this season.

"I am in shock," Storm said. "What can I say? This is surreal. I have just beaten a golfer who is the best in the world right now.

"This is a dream come true after nearly losing my Tour card. The whole experience this week has been absolutely incredible." - AFP

Jonathan Woo can finally flash a big smile.

Patrick Feizal Joyce, the vice-president of golf for promoters Lagadere Sport, gave the 26-year-old rookie pro an invitation to compete at this week's SMBC Singapore Open - two weeks after he had just missed out on the criteria set by the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association.

Woo will join eight other Singaporean pros at the US$1 million (S$1.43m) national Open to be played from Thursday to Sunday at Sentosa's Serapong course.

The others are Mardan Mamat, Quincy Quek, Lam Chih Bing, Marc Kawasoe, Koh Dengshan, Johnson Poh, Mitchell Slorach and Choo Tze Huang.

- GODFREY ROBERT