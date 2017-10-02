Stricker wants US team to 'take care of business'

With the United States just one win away from a 10th Presidents Cup crown, captain Steve Stricker has urged his players not to let up.

"Strick has been very, very adamant about 'I want to win every single session this week'," said US star Jordan Spieth.

"And I think that's a really good goal for our team (today) - try and win the session."

After a dominant three days, the Americans need to win just one of this morning's (Singapore time) 12 singles matches to win the biennial match-play showdown in epic style.

The first chance to seal it goes to Kevin Chappell, who takes on Australian Marc Leishman in the opening match at Liberty National.

Next up will be rookie Charley Hoffman, who takes on Australian veteran Jason Day.

"They had played only twice leading up to this point," Stricker said.

"I thought it would be a good position for them to go out and gain some really good experience. And they wanted that position."

It's a virtual certainty that the Cup will be locked up before five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson concludes the penultimate match against Canadian Adam Hadwin.

Mickelson is the only man to play in all 12 Presidents Cups, and Stricker admitted that he thought about sending the 47-year-old out earlier - perhaps putting him in position to seal the deal.

"We thought about him a little bit," Stricker said.

"It's always hard. But you end up trying to make the match-ups to the best of your ability.

"Phil, we thought we would put towards the end, and just have some security there. Hopefully, it doesn't come down all the way to that end."

The US led by just one point going into the Sunday singles in South Korea two years ago - and won the title by the same margin.

In the past 10 years, the largest lead going into the final day was seven points for the Americans in 2007.