Summerhays leads by three

Daniel Summerhays was surprised to find himself with a three-shot lead after roaring past a faltering Jason Dufner in the third round at the Memorial tournament in Dublin, Ohio yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Summerhays started the day five strokes behind Dufner, but took only five holes to tie his fellow American for the lead, after Dufner ran up four early bogeys at Muirfield Village.

Summerhays subsequently pulled away, carding a 68 for a 13-under 203 total to move within sight of a first US PGA Tour victory, while Matt Kuchar shot 67 to move into second place on 10 under.

Dufner endured a nightmare with his putter and compounded his misery by driving into a water hazard at the last for a bogey and a five-over 77, only one shot shy of the day's worst score.