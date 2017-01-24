Swafford claims first PGA win in 93rd start
Hudson Swafford finally joined the winner's circle yesterday morning (Singapore time), firing a five-under-par 67 for a one-stroke victory at the PGA Tour's CareerBuilder Challenge.
The 29-year-old American birdied three of his last four holes to claim his maiden USPGA Tour win in his 93rd Tour start.
"This is a dream come true," Swafford said.
"I really didn't get ahead of myself, didn't really look at leaderboards, didn't really know where I was."
He compiled a 20-under 268 total to finish one stroke ahead of Canada's Adam Hadwin, who closed with a 70, one day after storming to a 13-under 59 in the third round at the La Quinta Country Club near Palm Springs, California.
Bud Cauley and Brian Harman both shot 69s and finished in a tie for third at 18-under 270.
Swafford is in his fourth year on the Tour and had never finished higher than a tie for eighth.
In five previous starts this season, his best finish was a tie for 13th at last week's Sony Open.
He is now qualified for the Masters, the Players Championship, the Dean and Deluca Invitational, the Memorial, the PGA Championship and the 2018 SBS Tournament of Champions. - AFP