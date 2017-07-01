Swede memories help Lingmerth

Swedish golfer David Lingmerth, buoyed by happy memories of the TPC Potomac, fired a five-under 65 to claim a one-stroke lead over a packed leaderboard after the opening round of the Quicken Loans National yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Lingmerth won a Web.com Tour event in 2012 on the tight Maryland layout near Washington D.C. and again relied on his accuracy off the tee.

The 29-year-old missed just two fairways , carding seven birdies and two bogeys, including one at his closing hole, the par-three ninth.

"That's one of the main keys out here," he said. "It's a course where the rough is very penalising, very gnarly."

Thirty-one players broke par but two top names in the field were not among them.