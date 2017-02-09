Teens Callista, Sarah take lead in HSBC Women’s Champions national qualifiers

The focus of attention was on the only pre-teen and the odds weighed heavily on the four professionals.

But two teenagers - Callista Chen and Sarah Tan - were all smiles as they led the way at the belles' bash at Sentosa Golf Club's challenging new Tanjong course.

In the first round of the two-day HSBC Women's Champions national qualifiers to select a Singapore representative for the US$1.5 million (S$2.1m) main event next month, Anne Fernandez, 10, made her "Major" debut.

However, it was one she would want to forget as the Marymount Convent Primary 5 pupil experienced over-anxiety, struggling to a 16-over 88 in a card littered with bogeys, double-bogeys and triple-bogeys that saw a great birdie being misplaced.

A battle-hardened Koh Sock Hwee, who mingled with the world's best women golfers at the main event in 2012 and in the past two years, was the name on everyone's lips - the other professionals were Amelia Yong, Joey Poh and Jessica Ang.

Koh, who turned professional last year, struggled slightly with her putting to shoot a five-over 77 of which she said: "I actually felt like I played pretty good, but just didn't make any putts, even those from five and six feet."

She shared joint-third spot with another previous winner Amanda Tan (2014), a shot behind 18-year-olds Callista and Sarah in the field of 14 golfers.

Sarah started impressively, carding a one-under 35 on the front nine, but a mixed bag - mired in the double-bogey on the penultimate hole after her tee-shot found water - saw her limping home.

Callista maintained a tight and consistent round, marked by regulation in most of the holes and four bogeys.

She said: "I think I hit the ball pretty good with some really good drives and approach shots.

"But I think I could have chipped and putted a little better."

