Thai sisters celebrate Moriya's maiden win

Thai golfer Moriya Jutanugarn finally joined her sister Ariya in the winner's circle, closing with a three-under 68 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to capture the LA Open.

The 23-year-old Moriya's win by two strokes means that the Bangkok siblings join Annika and Charlotta Sorenstam as the only sisters to win on the US LPGA Tour.

Moriya was at a loss for words as she celebrated the win on the 18th green of the Wilshire Country Club with her family members and friends.

"My sister is crying more than me," said Moriya as she wiped tears of joy.

"I can't tell you what I feel right now."

Ariya, 22, watched the final putt drop from just off the green as she stood with her arm around their mother.