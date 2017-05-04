Thailand Open rejoins Asian Tour

The Thailand Open has returned to the Asian Tour after an eight-year hiatus, organisers said yesterday, confirming that Australia's Scott Hend and Thai Thongchai Jaidee will headline the event later this month.

The deal will be seen as a new blow to the struggling rival OneAsia Tour, who poached the tournament from the Asian Tour in 2010, and comes just weeks after the Asian Tour announced it had made a breakthrough deal to return to China, where OneAsia had previously had a foothold.