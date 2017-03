American world No. 8 Justin Thomas aced the 232-yard 13th hole en route to firing a five-under 66 yesterday morning (Singapore time), grabbing a one-stroke lead at the World Golf Championships in Mexico.

Thomas, seeking his fifth US PGA title and third triumph of the year, stood on 12-under 201 after 54 holes with reigning US Open champion and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson one stroke off the pace after matching Thomas with his second consecutive 66. - AFP