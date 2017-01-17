Thomas ends historic week on a high

Justin Thomas of the United States reacts during the final round of the Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Justin Thomas made more history at the Sony Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), firing a five-under 65 for a 253 total - the US PGA Tour's lowest 72-hole score.

Thomas sank a one-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th at the Waialae Country Club course where his 27-under 253 is the lowest four-round score of all time.

"It has been an unbelievable week. Unforgettable," Thomas said.

Thomas started his round with a seven-shot lead and finished ahead of Justin Rose of Britain by the same margin.

The 23-year-old American has won three of his last four tournaments. That included a sweep of the Tour's Hawaii swing as he becomes the first golfer since Ernie Els in 2003 to win the Tournament of Champions and Honolulu's Sony Open back-to-back.