Thomas ends historic week on a high
Justin Thomas made more history at the Sony Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), firing a five-under 65 for a 253 total - the US PGA Tour's lowest 72-hole score.
Thomas sank a one-foot birdie putt on the par-five 18th at the Waialae Country Club course where his 27-under 253 is the lowest four-round score of all time.
"It has been an unbelievable week. Unforgettable," Thomas said.
Thomas started his round with a seven-shot lead and finished ahead of Justin Rose of Britain by the same margin.
The 23-year-old American has won three of his last four tournaments. That included a sweep of the Tour's Hawaii swing as he becomes the first golfer since Ernie Els in 2003 to win the Tournament of Champions and Honolulu's Sony Open back-to-back.
Olympic gold medallist Rose closed with a six-under 64 to reach a 20-under 260 total, one ahead of former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth, who shot a 63. - AFP