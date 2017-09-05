Thomas puts himself in the  thick of the FedEx Cup race

Justin Thomas roared back into the US PGA Tour play-off picture with sizzling 63 to grab a share of the lead after the third round of the Dell Championship yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Thomas, who tied for sixth last week in the first tournament of the 2017 FedEx Cup play-offs, is the co-leader with Australia's Marc Leishman on 12-under 201 heading into this morning's final round of the tournament at the TPC Boston course.

England's Paul Casey is alone in third after shooting a four-under 67 while world No. 2 Jordan Spieth shot a 66 and is tied with Grayson Murray (67) and Canada's Adam Hadwin (68) for fourth on 10 under.

Despite a recent streak of three straight missed cuts, the 24-year-old Thomas is in the thick of the FedEx Cup race after his bogey-free round yesterday morning.

The reigning US PGA Championship winner has 10 finishes in the top 10 this season, including four victories.

His play-off campaign got a huge shot in the arm as he drained eight birdies, all coming on par-fours on a rainy day at the par-71, 7,342-yard course.

"I just felt I had total control of my game. I drove it beautifully. I hit my irons really well, and my short game was good when I needed it," Thomas said.

The top 70 players on the play-off points list after this event advance to the BMW Championship at Conway Farms Golf Club in Illinois next week.

Then the top 30 players following the BMW Championship will qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, beginning Sept 21.