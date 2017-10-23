Thomas wins CJ Cup after play-off

Justin Thomas holed a two-foot birdie putt at the second sudden-death play-off hole yesterday to beat Marc Leishman and win the CJ Cup in South Korea.

Both players had finished on nine-under 279. Thomas carded matching pars at the first extra hole, the 18th, before Leishman leaked his second shot into the water right of the green.

Thomas then ripped his three wood unerringly to the front fringe of the putting surface and ran a putt to two feet from the flag.