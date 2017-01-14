Thomas is youngest to join elite 59 club

Justin Thomas eagled his final hole to card a rare 59 in the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Thomas, who notched his third US PGA Tour title in the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua last Sunday, rolled in a 15-foot eagle putt at Waialae's Country Club's ninth hole to finish the first round on the par-70 layout at 11 under.

The 23-year-old American, who also had another eagle on the 10th, eight birdies and one bogey, became the seventh player - and the youngest - to post a sub-60 round on the US Tour.

"It was obviously a fun day," said Thomas, whose spectacular effort gave him an early five-shot lead in the opening round of the PGA Tour's first full-field event of 2017.

He finished the day with a three-shot lead over American Hudson Swafford, who had nine birdies in an eight-under 62.

South Africa's Rory Sabbatini had six birdies and an eagle in his 63. Scotland's Russell Knox and Australian Cameron Smith were among eight players sharing fourth on 64.

"I just kind of had it rolling out there," Thomas said.

"All my birdies were easy - it wasn't like I made any long putts or anything."

But Thomas wasn't blind to the significance of the number.

"We all know it's the magical number in golf," he said.

Most recently, Jim Furyk carded a record 58 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut last August.