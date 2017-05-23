Thompson bags Kingsmill win
Lexi Thompson earned her first victory of 2017, shooting a six-under 65 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to win the LPGA Kingsmill Championship.
In carding her third 65 of the tournament, Thompson breezed to a five-shot victory over Chun In Gee of South Korea, finishing at 20-under 264 - a tournament record.
She was playing in her third event since her defeat at the ANA Inspiration, where she was hit with a four-shot penalty during the final round and eventually lost in a play-off. - REUTERS