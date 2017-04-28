Thompson breaks down recalling penalty 'nightmare'

An unrepentant Lexi Thompson again broke down in tears while discussing the controversial penalty that upended her title bid at the year's first Major three weeks ago and has since led to an expedited rule change.

Thompson, speaking to the media yesterday morning (Singapore time) on the eve of the Texas Shootout, and for the first time since the ANA Inspiration in California, broke down when asked about what she went through the last few weeks.

"The hardest part was just going through it," the 22-year-old American said before pausing for about 45 seconds as she struggled to regain her composure. "I don't think I've ever played any better and, just for that to happen, it was just kind of a nightmare."

Thompson had six holes to play when her three-shot lead was wiped out by penalties for infringements committed the previous day and brought to the attention of officials by a television viewer through an e-mail.

Thompson, who went on to lose in a play-off, incurred a two-stroke penalty for playing her ball from the wrong place and an additional two strokes for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Thompson marks her balls with a dot and said she rotated her ball only to line up the dot to where her putter would make contact and that she did not intentionally put her ball back down in the wrong spot before making the short putt.

"I have seen the video and I can see where they're coming from with it. It might have been, I guess, me rotating the ball," said Thompson.

"But, like I said, I have always played by the rules of golf... I have no reason behind it, I did not mean it at all."